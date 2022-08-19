Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong residents see red over garbage bin fee hike

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Depending on what size red bin you have, your rates might have jumped a little or a lot.

Some Wollongong residents have gotten a shock when they've seen their council rates notice - and it's all down to the size of their red bin.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.