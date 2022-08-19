A Warrawong man was allegedly caught doing wheelies on an unregistered trail bike down Northcliffe Drive, before police discovered a cache of stolen goods and a gel blaster at his home.
Jesse Mark Maude, 25, applied for bail at Wollongong Local Court after being charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, using an unregistered vehicle, having a firearm at his premises while being subject to a prohibition order, two counts of having goods suspected of being stolen, and drug possession.
On the afternoon of August 14, police saw two trail bikes - one of which was allegedly being ridden by Maude - in the breakdown lane, doing wheelies and almost colliding with cars.
The bikes were driven for about 40 metres on the wrong side of the road, before they turned into Griffin Street where another wheelie was performed.
Police saw Maude enter his home in Kully Way and went to the house, spotting a large number of bikes in the house which they suspected to be stolen.
Officers searched the home three days later and found alleged stolen property taken from the Southern Highlands and Warrawong in February and June, including two Yamaha motorbikes, a chainsaw, a generator and a mountain bike.
They also found a Smith and Wesson gel blaster and ball bearing ammunition in a safe, as well as gel blaster ammunition.
When police later arrested Maude, they allegedly discovered 1.68 grams of cannabis on him.
In court on Friday, police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning opposed Maude's release because of concerns he would fail to appear at court, would commit offences, and endanger the community.
Sergeant Manning said the police case was "overwhelming" and would result in a full-time jail sentence if Maude was convicted.
He said the alleged crimes were committed while Maude was on bail.
Defence lawyer Paul Paine indicated Maude would plead guilty to some offences but not guilty to the "far more serious" firearm and stolen goods offences.
Mr Paine said his client was not at home when police searched the property and another man present had the key to the safe in which the gel blaster was found, so the prosecution case was weak.
He told the court that if released on bail, Maude - a father of four, including a newborn - could remain under effective house arrest.
But Magistrate Greg Elks said there were no conditions that could mitigate the risks that Maude would fail to appear at court or commit crimes, so he refused bail.
Maude will return to court next month.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
