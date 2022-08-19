Illawarra Mercury
Accused Warrawong bike hoon Jesse Maude allegedly found with gel blaster, stolen goods

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:15am
Jesse Mark Maude. Picture: Facebook

A Warrawong man was allegedly caught doing wheelies on an unregistered trail bike down Northcliffe Drive, before police discovered a cache of stolen goods and a gel blaster at his home.

