Police have uncovered 12 firearms, including homemade pen guns, during a raid on a Dapto home this week.
The resident, 26-year-old Zachary Jay Pickett, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Friday from the holding cells and made a bid for his release on bail.
This month Pickett was stopped after he allegedly drove from his home, despite having been disqualified from driving.
He allegedly admitted to police he had cannabis and two gel blaster, but said he got the firearms prior to them becoming illegal.
It was alleged Pickett also said he was going to hand them into police, but was scared.
Officers raided his home this week and found 12 firearms, including gel blasters, three homemade pen guns, and firearms that closely resembled a sniper rifle, a Glock pistol and a revolver.
They also discovered ammunition, including homemade ammunition, as well as a crossbow and a butterfly knife.
There was also a small grow tent containing three cannabis plants between 20 and 60 centimetres high, as well as 317 grams of cannabis leaf in bags.
Pickett was subsequently charged with driving while disqualified, possessing more than three unregistered firearms, not keeping a prohibited firearm safely, possessing ammunition without a licence, possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit, cultivating a small quantity of cannbis, supplying cannabis, and cannabis possession.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning acknowledged in court that it was Pickett's first time in custody, but if convicted of these crimes a full-time prison sentence was inevitable.
As part of the bail application, it was proposed that Pickett abide by strict bail conditions that would amount to house arrest.
Sergeant Manning said it was not appropriate that Pickett be bailed to the address where the alleged offences occurred, but Pickett's mother agreed to have him stay with her at her Albion Park home.
The court heard Pickett was on a community corrections order but it had been suspended due to good compliance, and he had a medical marijuana prescription, which related to the alleged drug offences.
Pickett was supported in court by his partner, with whom he has an infant child.
Magistrate Greg Elks granted his application for bail, on the condition he live with his mother in Albion Park and not leave the home unless in her company.
He was also ordered to present at the front door if police attended and comply with any testing they required.
Pickett will return to court in October.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
