Police have established a crime scene after a fire ripped through a fibro house at King Street, Warilla.
Fire and Rescue crews responded to calls of the fire around 12:05pm Friday, and extinguished the blaze half an hour later.
While the home sustained significant damage, a NSW Police spokesperson confirmed no one had been injured.
Lake Illawarra police officers established a crime scene and have started an investigation into the cause of the fire which is being treated as suspicious.
"Anyone with information, or any available mobile phone or dashcam footage, is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," the police spokesperson said.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
