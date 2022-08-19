A property developer who faked sales contracts and receipts to secure a $14.7 million loan for his Avondale project will have to wait a while longer before he learns his fate.
Elie Douna and his co-offender, real estate agent Ben Feltham, each pleaded guilty earlier this year to three counts of making a false document to obtain a financial advantage.
Feltham was sentenced in May to a two-year community corrections order for his role in the scam, and Douna was scheduled for sentencing at Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
But the defence and the prosecution made a joint application to have the matter adjourned so the same magistrate who sentenced Feltham could decide the outcome for Douna.
Douna's representative Nick Hanna submitted that Magistrate Greg Elks would be unable to address the issue of parity.
Magistrate Elks agreed and granted the application, adjourning Douna's sentencing to next month.
Douna and Feltham created fake sales contracts and receipts for nine unsold properties in Douna's development Avoca Park, using the names of friends and associates who were unaware their identities were being used.
It was all with the aim of securing a $14.7 million loan from Australian Unity Bank to fund the project, for which property sales had been slow.
Douna and Feltham came unstuck because detectives were listening in to their calls, in one conversation hearing Douna say: "So ten are good and nine are bodgie, but um, they are proper people, proper agents, proper (laughs) you know what I mean".
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
