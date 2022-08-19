Motorcyclist seriously injured in Illawarra Highway crash

6.50pm UPDATE: The Illawarra Highway has now been reopened to traffic. Motorists are advised to continue to take care when driving through the area.
The rescue helicopter has been called to airlift a seriously injured motorcyclist on the Illawarra Highway.
The male motorcyclist has suffered serious chest and lower limb injuries after a collision with a ute along the highway at Tongarra.
The accident happened around 5.40pm and the motorcylist is being stabilised at the scene before being flown to hospital.
Live Traffic is reporting traffic is congested in both directions along the Illawarra Highway and is recommending people delay their journey if possible.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
