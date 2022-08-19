Illawarra Mercury
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Illawarra Highway crash

By Glen Humphries
Updated August 19 2022 - 8:55am, first published 8:09am
A motorcyclist and a ute have collided on the Illawarra Highway at Tongarra.

6.50pm UPDATE: The Illawarra Highway has now been reopened to traffic. Motorists are advised to continue to take care when driving through the area.

