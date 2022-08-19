Enchanting circa 1910 homestead

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 4
"Glenburn Homestead" may have started life in 1910 but its recent stunning renovation has brought it back to life with style and sophistication.
Vivienne Marris principal/owner/listing agent at Elders Jamberoo said, "The property nestles softly in the lush farmland of the Jamberoo Valley with views to the south of Saddleback Mountain and a spectacular waterfall to the north west.
"With just over one acre (4300sqm) there is enough room for chickens, an extensive veggie patch plus barn with loft accommodation and the sought after borrowed view from surrounding farm land."
Just a few of the extras at Glenburn include a 105,000L in ground water storage tank, 14x8 metre barn with full height loft/studio plus workshop/office/garage/kitchenette, toilet and shower. Gorgeous timber floors and high ceilings throughout with a walk-in butler's pantry and galley kitchen to create culinary delights. Enclosed and covered outdoor entertaining areas are all surrounded by beautiful gardens and a lush rural outlook.
"The stunning renovation completed during the current owners guardianship maintains the integrity of its history and the original build," Vivienne said. "Current interest comes from a mix of Sydney buyers who have maintained an interest in a country residence and locals who are downsizing or moving inland - the original tree changers."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
