A fake medical certificate has landed a Kanahooka woman out on bail back behind bars.
Stephanie Wira, was arrested on Friday night after officers allege she gave them a fake medical certificate to explain why she failed to report to Wollongong police station on Wednesday, August 17.
Wira was out on bail, for charges relating to copper theft from local mines and required to report to Wollongong police station three times a week.
Police also allege Wira from Kanahooka, had a suspected stolen credit card in her possession at the time of her arrest.
The 35 year old, faced Wollongong Local Court on Saturday charged with goods in custody suspected of being stolen and providing a fake medical certificate.
Police allege Wira produced a medical certificate from 13SICK, a national bulk billing home doctor service.
The certificate was reportedly printed on the back of a document containing Wira's criminal history.
Wira told Police, "I was in a hurry and didn't have any blank paper to photo copy it."
Police say staff at 13SICK told them, Wira had booked an appointment at 8:59pm on Wednesday 17, but cancelled it at 10:31pm.
Staff at 13SICK said Wira hadn't seen any a doctor from their company over the previous 28 days.
Their records show Wira had never seen the GP on the medical certificate supplied.
When officers asked Wira about the suspected stolen credit card, she told them, "It must have been one of my friends from last night and I picked it up by mistake."
The 35 year old was arrested on May 12, 2022, after police allege she and a male accomplice stole copper wire and pipes from a misused mine shaft owned by Wollongong Coal.
Court documents reveal that between the hours of 4.38 pm and 9.14 pm on Friday, April 15, a white Holden commodore entered a fire road in the upper Nepean water catchment.
On Thursday, May 12, Police allege the same commodore was seen parked on a fire trail near Cordeaux road.
Police allege that when they arrived, Wira's co-accused, Pavel Tutereski, was in the driver's seat and Wira was in the back of the car.
Next to the driver's seat rear tyre it's alleged there was a bucket with a children's booster seat over it.
Officers say they could see copper wiring and allege it had been stolen from a mine in the Cordeaux water catchment.
Wira and Tutereski were both arrested.
Police allege they found a green back pack in the car full of copper wire and other bundles of wire on the back seat.
Officers say Wira was shown fire trail camera images of a white commodore on three occasions in restricted areas of the water catchment. It's alleged Wira admitted the car was hers.
Police believe the car was also used by Wira and her co-accused on those days with a child, the same age as Wira's sitting on the back seat hanging out the rear drivers side window.
In the bail court hearing on Saturday, Wira's legal aid lawyer, Matt Kwan argued that if bail was refused it would have a negative impact on her children.
Registrar Peter Ritchie denied bail.
"There's a lengthy criminal history," he said. "The fresh charges are a brazen attempt to avoid reporting," he said.
Wira will return to court on Monday.
