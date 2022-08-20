The Illawarra Premier League premiership race has been blown wide open, after Tarrawanna claimed a crucial 2-1 win over competition leaders Wollongong United on Saturday.
A goal in the 35th minute to Takumi Ofuka helped the Blueys establish a 1-0 half-time lead at Tarrawanna Oval, before Harry Lloyd doubled their advantage midway through the second stanza. The hosts then had to survive a nervy scare when United scored late via a Brody Page own goal, however, they were able to hold on and seal victory.
Despite the loss, United remain on top of the IPL ladder, but are under pressure from Wollongong Olympic, and Coniston. Conversely, the result snapped a three-match losing streak for Tarrawanna, who appeared to have hit a wall after a strong start to their 2022 campaign.
The Blueys had been leading the league until Football South Coast decided to restructure the IPL earlier this month, splitting the competition into two tiers, in a bid to finish the season. As part of the change, the top five will be determined by an 'average points system'.
Following that move, Scott Chipperfield's men are now locked in a battle with Albion Park and Cringila to finish in the top five.
"It's been tough the last three weeks, but obviously to beat one of the top sides in United today was very pleasing. The boys worked hard as a team and we deserved the result in the end," Chipperfield said.
"We were in a really good position, and then the rules changed, and we were out of the top five. So today was an important win going forward if we want to make the playoffs. I think there's still four games left, so we still need to win most of the games to qualify. But it was a massive game for us and good team for team morale after three losses. We had lost 3-1, 4-1 and 4-1, so we copped 11 goals in three games, which was disappointing.
"We only conceded one today, and it was a deflection as well which was pleasing. We knew that if we let them play, they would carve us up, so the boys were closing them down and worked hard as a team. We were very compact and took our chances when we got our chances."
While disappointed to lose, United coach Billy Tsovolos found some positives out of Saturday's match.
"We didn't play badly to be fair. We were the better side I felt for the most of the game, but just made a couple of costly mistakes. Credit to Tarra, they punished us when we did, and that decided the game We've got a few players out at the moment, but that's not a reason for us losing today," he said.
"We're still happy with our position, we've just got to learn a couple things out of today and take that forward for the last four games, and I'm sure we'll be in a decent position come the end of the year."
Elsewhere, Coniston took full toll of an undermanned White Eagles at JJ Kelly Park, posting a thumping 4-0 win on Saturday. Adam Voloder scored a brace for the winners, while Toby Norval and Matthew Floro also found the back of the net.
The Lions proved far too strong for Olympic at PCYC, claiming a 3-1 victory, while Woonona and Bellambi played out a 1-1 stalemate at Ocean Park.
South Coast United host Corrimal at Ian McLennan Park on Saturday night, before the round will finish with Port Kembla versus Bulli at Wetherall Park on Sunday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
