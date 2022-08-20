Clayton reigns supreme in front of packed house in Wollongong

Welsh star Jonny Clayton was crowned king of the gong, claiming the PDC NSW Darts Masters in front of a record crowd at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Saturday night.
In what was his maiden World Series title, Clayton dispatched former World No. 1 James Wade 8-1 in front of a World Series record crowd of 4000-plus.
Advertisement
It was an emphatic finish to finals day after Clayton also saw of Joe Cullen 7-1 in the semi-finals after a claiming a tighter quarter-final tussle over Michael Smith 6-4.
He established a 3-0 cushion early in the the final before Wade claimed his only leg, with the Welshman sealing the deal with a stunning to 160 finish.
It came after he was a first-round exit at the Queensland Darts Masters in Townsville last weekend, going down to Kiwi qualifier Jonny Clayton Haupai Puha in a huge upset.
"It was absolutely fantastic, I couldn't thank [the crowd] enough," Clayton said post-match.
"I knew I needed to keep James under pressure because we all know what James can do. If you leave him any finish around the hundred mark and he's going to take out.
"Luckily for me I kept him under pressure and this means a lot to me. Big-time. Hopefully this can kick-start the rest of my year.
"Last week I didn't turn up, but I lost to a much better player, and now I'm looking forward to next week [in New Zealand]."
A frank Wade conceded he was "smashed to pieces" by the Welshman.
"I am really disappointed with how I played but [Clayton's] one of the few players I don't mind losing to," Wade said.
"It wasn't tough, I just got smashed to pieces. There's just no answer for that. I didn't play anywhere near [the level] he was playing.
"He did what he needed to do. The only thing he did wrong was lose a leg."
Wade progressed to the final in impressive fashion, seeing off top seed Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-0 in the quarter-finals before moving past World No. 1 Gerwyn Price 7-3 in the semis.
Aussie favourite Simon Whitlock's run at a home crown ended with a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Cullen in the quarter finals.
PDC CEO Matt Porter has confirmed the World Series will return to Wollongong next year following the massive reception then event received.
Advertisement
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.