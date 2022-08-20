Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Clayton reigns supreme in front of packed house in Wollongong

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 20 2022 - 10:28pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLASSY: Welsh star Jonny Clayton claimed the NSW Darts Masters in Wollongong on Saturday. Picture: Anna Warr

Welsh star Jonny Clayton was crowned king of the gong, claiming the PDC NSW Darts Masters in front of a record crowd at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.