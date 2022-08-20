Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Devils punch direct ticket to Illawarra League grand final with win over Thirroul

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 21 2022 - 3:05am, first published August 20 2022 - 10:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOW GOOD: Wests booked the first spot in the Illawarra League grand final with a 24-8 win over Thirroul on Saturday. Picture: Robert Peet

Wests are one win a way from a redemptive Illawarra League crown after knocking off minor premiers Thirroul 24-8 in Saturday's major semi-final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.