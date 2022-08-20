Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police investigating Illawarra Highway crash at Tongarra

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 20 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 11:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investigation: Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward. Picture: File

Police are investigating a crash which has left a teen in a serious condition at St George Hospital.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.