Police are investigating a crash which has left a teen in a serious condition at St George Hospital.
At about 5pm on Friday a 16-year-old boy riding a BMX bicycle was seriously injured on the Illawarra Highway at Tongarra following a collision with a ute.
After being treated at the scene by paramedics, the boy was airlifted to St George Hospital and was in a serious but stable condition on Sunday morning.
The boy suffered serious chest and lower limb injuries.
Police and emergency services arrived on scene shortly after and began their investigation.
Officers including those from the crash investigation unit were on site.
So far, no one has been charged and police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dash cam footage to contact police.
