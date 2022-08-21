All the photos from Wollongong's darts spectacular

All the colour and excitement of the PDC NSW Darts Masters will return to Wollongong next year after the inaugural event wrapped up in front of a record 4000 plus spectators at WIN Entertainment Centre on Saturday night.
It didn't take long after Welsh wizard Jonny Clayton was crowned king of the gong, after claiming the PDC NSW Darts Masters, that organisers confirmed the event would return to the city in 2023.
PDC CEO Matt Porter confirmed to the Mercury the World Series will return to Wollongong next year following the massive reception the event received.
Wollongong fans lapped up all the characters of the darts world. Supporters also got into the spirit of the event, dressing up in a range of characters from cops to Pharaohs to support their favourite players.
Aussie favourite Simon Whitlock was also popular with supporters, with many wearing green and yellow tops to show their support for Whitlock.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
