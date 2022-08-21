Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

All the photos from Wollongong's darts spectacular

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
August 21 2022 - 1:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All the colour and excitement of the PDC NSW Darts Masters will return to Wollongong next year after the inaugural event wrapped up in front of a record 4000 plus spectators at WIN Entertainment Centre on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.