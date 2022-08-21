A dominant second-half performance against Albion Park Oak Flats has Gerringong Lions in the box seat to be crowned Group Seven minor premiers heading into the final round of the regular season.
On Sunday the Lions put on a clinic in the second half at Centenary Field, outscoring the home side 40-6 to prevail 54-16.
The win means Scott Stewart's competition leaders only have to beat Berry Shoalhaven Heads at home next Saturday to finish first and get a rest in the first week of the finals.
Warilla Lake South Gorillas are equal on 26 competition points with Gerringong after hammering Nowra Bomaderry 62-0 on Sunday.
The Gorillas though have to hope the Lions lose and they beat Shellharbour Sharks next Sunday to win the minor premiership.
Stewart was glad Gerringong beat Albion Park Oak Flats to ensure the minor premiership was in their hands.
But he was expecting Berry to show up ready to play.
"If I know anything about Berry they would love nothing more than to knock us off next week, so we certainly won't be taking them lightly," he said.
"We need to start better than we did today. We were a bit clunky early on but we got going the second half, and started playing a bit of footy like we wanted to."
Barnstorming second-rower Dylan Farrell, prop Jake Taylor and Cooper Roberts bagged two tries apiece. Taylor also slotted six goals to finish with 20 points.
"They were all good but Dylan (Farrell) was particularly good for us today," Stewart said.
"It is good to have that big body out on an edge. Certainly he can create something for himself or someone else. He is a quality footballer to have."
Albion Park Oak Flats halfback Kyle Williams praised his team's effort, especially in the first half.
"There was a lot of energy from the boys today, which was really good," he said.
"We talked about rewarding our fans who continue to back us regardless of how we are going on the ladder.
"It was good to do well early on as we were celebrating our 10-year reunion for our 2012 first grade and under 18s side.
"We had a few troops down like everyone else but the energy was definitely there to start the game."
In Sunday's other match, Shellharbour Sharks downed Kiama 48-28.
Meantime Jamberoo and the Stingrays of Shellharbour remain just two points behind the leaders after securing convincing wins on Saturday over Berry Shoalhaven Heads and Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs respectively.
The Asquith brothers Mark (five tries), James (two) and Luke (one) had a field day crossing for eight of Jamberoo's nine four-pointers in the team's 48-6 win over Berry.
The Stingrays also had it all their own way at Bill Andriske Oval, hammering the home team Bulldogs 62-0.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
