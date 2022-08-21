A Koonawarra man who allegedly terrified Dapto in a drug-fuelled rampage has been refused bail.
Joseph Lee Currie, 44, appeared in Wollongong Local Court today, charged with being armed with intent to commit an offence, three charges of destroying or damaging property, intimidation, possessing a prohibited drug and having a knife in a public place.
Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court state that on Saturday, August 20, Currie was at his home on Fowlers Road when he became increasingly paranoid, believing people were hacking into his mobile phone.
Police allege that Currie became hostile and accused family members, including his partner who was at home with him, of being involved in the hacking.
Currie then allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife about 30cm in length and walked on to Fowlers Road yelling "come and get me you c---".
According to police documents Currie had been on a week-long bender, having consumed cocaine for the past week.
Currie then allegedly returned to his home and demanded the keys to his partner's maroon Ford Falcon.
Wielding a knife, Currie terrified his partner, who later said to police "Joe scared us tonight, I have fears for my safety".
Police allege Currie drove off in the car and stopped at Emerson Road, Dapto, where he got out of the car and while it was still running started bashing the vehicle's windows and panelling.
Court documents state that Currie then walked to the Princes Highway where he confronted two men working on a Nissan Pulsar at about 10pm.
One of the men told police he knew his night was about to take a turn for the worse when he could hear a man yelling and screaming with a woman in the direction of Emerson Road.
Currie approached the men with the large knife and began to threaten them.
"What the f--- are you looking at," Currie allegedly said. "I hope you're not part of this or you're gonna need a bang bang."
While one of the men went inside the other remained out the front as Currie continued his rampage.
"Give me the keys to your car, I'm commandeering your vehicle," Currie allegedly said.
Currie smashed the Nissan Pulsar on the window and the roof with his knife, causing scratches and dents.
Currie then turned his attention to a black Ford Falcon also on the property, bashing it with the knife, police allege.
The men barricaded themselves inside and watched Currie's actions on CCTV while calling the police.
Currie allegedly threw the knife on to the house's roof before police arrived and arrested him.
Police found Currie had 0.47 grams of methamphetamine on him and another knife with a concealed blade one inch long.
Police took Currie to Lake Illawarra Police Station where they observed him "clearly affected by an intoxicating substance" and Currie continued his ranting and raving while in the police cells.
Currie's application for bail was refused by Wollongong registrar Peter Ritchie said it was just good luck that no one was physically hurt and described the allegations as "very disturbing".
Mr Ritchie refused bail and Currie will reappear in Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
