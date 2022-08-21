Slick Dragons open NRLW account with emphatic win over Titans

St George Illawarra star Emma Tonegato has sent an ominous warning to the Dragons rivals, turning in a performance that gave every indication her second NRLW season could prove even better than her first.
The Bulli product has picked up a Dally M Medal and State of Origin victory with the Blues after decade away from the 13-a-side game.
Returning for season number two in Wollongong on Sunday, Tonegato scored the opening try and laid on another in the opening 15 minutes of what proved a 26-12 win over the Titans.
She finished with 18 carries for 187 running metres and eight tackle, though coach Jamie Soward revealed post-game that his star No. 1 gave herself little more than a pass mark.
"She was pretty ordinary wasn't she?" he joked.
"She's the best No.1 in the world, and whoever is going to argue that probably doesn't know rugby league. She's the best No.1 in the world. She knows it, I know it, you know it.
"That first 20 minutes brought back so many great memories for me as a coach because I didn't know here coming into last season.
"I've come away with a great admiration for everything she does. She marks herself pretty hard... but she's still the best player in this competition."
It was an assured performance on both the individual and team front, with Shellharbour flyer Teagan Berry grabbing a double, while debutante Andie Robinson also grabbed a first-half four-pointer.
Despite not converting a host of other opportunities, the Dragons performance showed all the benefits of retention in key spots - with Keeley Davis, Rachael Pearson and Taliah Fuimaono also seamlessly picking up where they left off as a spine.
"It's an advantage, but we also know wins aren't given to you, you have to earn those," Soward said.
"The thing I like about the spine, but also the group, is that when we walked through the doors day one we started our journey again.
"Keeley, Rachael and Emma have been in a State-of-Origin-winning team and it'd be easy for them to come in and maybe try and change a few things but we all sat down and we're on the same page.
"It's a huge advantage to have those girls there and they were fantastic today."
Famously forthright and demanding in his first season as a head coach, Soward says that leadership nucleus has allowed him to loosen the reins heading into his second campaign where his side, despite the continuity, faces a steep climb to grand final redemption.
"I think this season my preparation's been a little bit more measured in how I want to deliver the message," Soward said.
"I don't really have to smack the bums anymore, I've sort of done that and set the culture and the second season is all about the players driving that.
"It's off the back of what the skipper (Kezie Apps) does and I thought she was outstanding today and that senior player group - her, Rach, Keeley and Holli [Wheeler], they drive that now.
"If you look at the performance, the girls know what then standards are and what the culture is, and we set that early on, before we kicked a ball last season."
The Dragons crossed 11 minutes in through Tonegato who followed up four minutes later with the final pass for Robinson's four-pointer.
Berry flew down the western touchline to finish off a break from Fuimaono for an 18-0 lead that was only pegged back when Steph Hancock crossed from close range six minutes before the break.
Page McGregor crossed just a minute into the second half only to have the try pulled back for an obstruction, while Berry was also denied by the bunker when she crossed three minutes later only for replays to show a fumble in attempting to ground the footy.
There was no denying her 12 minutes later when she plucked a long pass from Titans halfback Lauren Brown out of the air and raced 80 metres for her second four-pointer of the afternoon.
McGregor was also given a reprieve when she strolled across from brilliant long ball from Davis on a short-side to put the game to bed 12 minutes from time.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
