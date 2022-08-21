Illawarra Mercury
Pedestrian hit by car near Wollongong Golf Club

Desiree Savage
Connor Pearce
By Desiree Savage, and Connor Pearce
Updated August 21 2022 - 5:44am, first published 4:30am
A man has been loaded into an ambulance on Corrimal Street in Wollongong on Sunday afternoon after being hit by a car. Picture: Connor Pearce

Corrimal Street was closed temporarily near Wollongong Golf Club, after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Sunday.

