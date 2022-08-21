Corrimal Street was closed temporarily near Wollongong Golf Club, after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Sunday.
Emergency services were called just after 2pm to reports a boy had suffered a head injury after colliding with a car on Corrimal Street.
A witness driving past the scene said she saw a male with a head wound partially lying on the road with bystanders redirecting traffic.
A white P-plated car was seen nearby with a large cobweb style crack covering the entire passenger side of the windscreen.
Wyn Van, who lives on Corrimal Street and saw the immediate aftermath of the accident, said the strip opposite the golf club was very dangerous and there were often close calls.
"Too many people walk here and want to cross over there," he said.
NSW Ambulance crews along with Wollongong Police officers were in attendance.
Paramedics treated the boy, who suffered injuries to his head, abdomen and legs, at the scene before taking him to Wollongong Hospital.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
