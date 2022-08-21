Jobs summit, federal budget will be two big tests for government: editorial

It is worth noting that after months in a bear market the All Ordinaries index has traded well north of 7000 points for 21 straight trading days and is now only 5.41 per cent down for the year to date. An additional indication green shoots might be starting to sprout arrived with the news the unemployment rate was a better than expected 3.4 per cent; a near record low. While well below the inflation rate, translating into a real wages cut of 4.2 per cent, the upside is the RBA is now tipped to moderate its interest rate increases. There is already speculation next month's increase could be 25 basis points, not the 50 basis points markets were anticipating.