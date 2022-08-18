As preparation for the UCI Road World Championships enters its final month, local businesses across the region are gearing up for an influx of visitors.
Wollongong is expected to welcome 300,000 spectators across the eight-day event with international and national visitors arriving in a matter of weeks.
The potential boom in business is exciting for the tourism industry and Destination Wollongong General Manager Mark Sleigh says operators are embracing the opportunity to showcase the city and region.
"With one month to go until the UCI Road World Championships begin, there is a sense that it's all now getting real, and Wollongong is going to be home to a truly spectacular event," he said.
"There's a buzz around our tourism and hospitality venues who will have this unique opportunity to engage with new customers and to showcase the best of what our city has to offer. With preparations ramping up, this is now a tangible event, and these operators finally have something to smile about."
Wollongong 2022 CEO Stu Taggart said the final month of preparation would be a whirlwind of activity in the city after two years' planning.
"We talk about the scale of this event and how it is Wollongong's Olympic moment, but it is only now, in the final month, that the community will begin to see and understand the magnitude of what our city is about to achieve," he said.
The Illawarra Hotel publican Ryan Aitchison is keen to see Wollongong celebrate in style.
"Wollongong is going to be an exciting place to be for those two weeks of racing in September," he said. People will be out and about, enjoying the competition during the day and looking for fun during the evenings.
Here's how the other business owners summed up their feeling as the countdown continues:
Lube Markovski - Grill'd owner: "There's going to be a lot of people in Wollongong who will enjoy the racing during the day and be looking to celebrate in our restaurants and bars at night. The city will be electric and the opportunity for business will be huge."
Fred David - Founder and operator, Igknite and CTNSW: "There are so many opportunities for businesses when an event of this scale comes to town. Visitors will quickly realise what a fantastic cycling destination this city and the regions surrounding it are for people of all abilities. That's a lasting legacy."
Kelly Andrews - Healthy Cities Illawarra CEO: "We all know how lucky we are to live in Wollongong with its amazing beaches, extensive cycling tracks and terrific outdoor activities. Now we get to share that with the world and set the narrative to the city's active transport future."
Mark Upton - Sage Hotel General Manager: "This is going to be an extraordinary time for our city and it's up to us all to let the world know what they're missing out on."
Sharon Arrow - Steelers Club General Manager: "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a city that has always proudly supported its sporting teams. We're talking about the best cyclists in the world performing in our backyard and I'm looking forward to rolling out the welcome mat and enjoying the whole experience."
Samara Sheppard - Bike City Ambassador: "There's a reason Wollongong has been given the prestigious Bike City label and this is our chance to show others what we have to offer, not just to elite and regular cyclists but to families of all abilities who just want an active holiday in a safe environment."
Ajay Vaid, Novotel Northbeach General Manager: "The UCI Road World Championships will not only bring an influx of tourists for the eight days of racing but will introduce people to Wollongong as a destination worth returning to again and again."
