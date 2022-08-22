Return of Darkes Forest Apple Pie Festival an all round winner

Scroll down for our social photos ...
The humble apple pie has helped collect a record amount of money for an Illawarra charity at the return of Glenbernie Orchard's signature festival.
A sold out crowd of around 1100 people packed out the farm at Darkes Forest on Sunday for their Apple Pie Festival, with a serious bake-off leaving many mouths watering.
Orchard owner Jo-Anne Fahey said the winning pie by Karin Sylvester was "cooked beautifully and not overdosed with too much spice".
She said the pastry was "melt in your mouth", while it looked so divine that when it went to auction a local electrician snapped it up for $600 - a record for the event.
"It was a local guy who was feeling generous and obviously to people bidding they thought the pie looked incredible," Mrs Fahey said.
The farmer was happy to report they raised thousands of dollars for the Stanwell Park Country Women's Association (CWA) whom she said have really struggled since the pandemic.
"They're a small group of women who have exhausted their funds," Mrs Fahey said.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
