Shellharbour boy left 'stranded' after missing bus from Kiama school

A 12-year-old Shellharbour boy is regularly getting "stranded" at Kiama due to problems with connecting buses, according to his mother.
Pippa Spence said her son Aiden has to catch a Premier Illawarra bus to Kiama High School and then a Kiama Coachlines bus to Kiama Public.
This is despite the Premier Illawarra bus passing just a block from the public school.
The problem is worse on the run home, where the Kiama bus arrives at the high school too late for Aiden to make the connecting service.
"Sometimes he's been sitting there crying at the school because he doesn't know what he's supposed to do," Ms Spence said.
"I've actually gotten him a phone now so at least he can call but he's just so distressed, so mortified."
Ms Spence said her family had to move to Shellharbour because the property crisis meant they had to leave Kiama. But she felt it was best to maintain the school connection and keep her son at Kiama Public.
She said the stress of missing the afternoon bus was exacerbated by Kiama High School teachers telling Aiden he couldn't wait at the school because he was not a student.
If he misses the connecting bus in the afternoon, Ms Spence has to leave work at Wollongong and drive down to Kiama to pick him up. But the lack of that option in the mornings has Aiden worried every time he heads to school.
Ms Spence felt the solution to the problem was simple.
"Just add Kiama Public School to the bus route. They drive past it - it just makes so much sense to add that stop.
"I know there are other parents wanting the same service and the property crisis isn't getting any better so more and more people are having to move out of Kiama for that reason."
However, she said Premier Illawarra had been "unhelpful and condescending" when she has raised the issue with them several times.
Transport for NSW said Premier Illawarra had advised there was an alternate service that would arrive at Kiama High School earlier in the morning.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said they and Premier Illawarra were looking into the matter.
"Premier Illawarra has advised the customer they are currently reviewing the request to include Kiama Public School in the S138 service," the spokeswoman said.
"Meanwhile, Premier Illawarra will be advising the customer that an alternative service is available which arrives at the primary school earlier allowing more time to make the connecting service."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
