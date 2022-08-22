Kezie Apps is considered one of the best second-rowers in the country, having led NSW to Origin glory playing in that position this year.
But it seems the St George Illawarra skipper will continue to lead from the front row, as a challenge from coach Jamie Soward.
A syndesmosis injury to starting prop Elsie Albert saw Apps start in the front-row for the Dragons in their season opening victory over the Titans at Wollongong's WIN Stadium on Sunday.
Regardless of whether Albert recovers or not it is highly likely Apps will play up front again this Sunday when the Dragons travel to play the Parramatta Eels.
Soward admitted after his team beat the Titans 26-12, that he had every intention of starting Apps up front, even before Albert pulled out with injury.
"When I first met Kez and told her she would be playing front row. I don't think she was too happy but to her credit she has met the challenge," Soward said.
"I still think she is a middle player but her attention to detail this second season has been spot on, I think she knows how tough it is and what she can bring to the team there.
"We had some late changes [today] but I was going to start her in the front row anyway. But I know Kez likes the No 11 so I just said 'we'll meet in the middle, you can wear your favourite number but you can start in the middle'.
"She is an Origin winner and will go down as one of the best leaders for women's rugby league in this country ever. I just wanted to challenge her and she certainly met that challenge today with Elsie being out. i thought she played great.
"What happens Tuesday, we have to wait and see how Elsie pulls up but at the moment she is a front rower."
To her credit Apps said she was enjoying meeting the coach's challenge head on.
'I actually really enjoyed it today to be really honest," Apps said. "First season we hadn't played footy for a long time and second season Jamie challenging me to that - obviously I was going to accept the challenge but it was a lot harder to adjust in that first season.
"But I guess playing Harvey Norman and just playing other footy through the year and building some confidence and coming back into our second season and I've actually enjoyed it a little bit.
"Obviously I still enjoy playing back row but will obviously do what Jamie says and what the team needs me to do. Today I needed to be up front and hopefully I did my job alright."
Soward praised Apps and the rest of the Dragoons spine, including the 'world's best fullback' Emma Tonegato for her performance against the Titans.
He also praised winger Andie Robinson, who scored a try in her debut for the club.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
