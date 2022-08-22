While the COVID lockdown kept multitudes of loved ones apart, it fostered the birth of an Illawarra-based knitting group combining their shared passion for a cause.
The six-strong group came together as a result of a Facebook post by Shellharbour resident, Julie Duncan.
Ms Duncan has been making blankets, sweaters, socks, hats, scarves and heaps of other items for as long as she can remember.
She was keen to enlist crochet and knitting enthusiasts to get together for charitable purposes.
"It's just about paying it forward, I love making stuff and If I can find others who are just as interested in creating then I can easily find a place for things to go to," she said.
The group, Julie's Angel Knitters, has been actively supplying items for bereavement packs with baby burial garments for stillborn babies.
"Anyone who can make anything is welcome. We have a lady who can't knit or crochet but she can sew so we send knitted squares to her and she joins them together to make blankets," Ms Duncan said.
She also is involved with helping out Tots2Teens, making care packs for abused and homeless children.
Tots2Teens director, Joanne Knight, has been a grateful receiver of Ms Duncan's generosity for about six years.
"Julie called me six years ago when we first started and said she had some things to drop off - she hasn't stopped since," she said.
The charity is based in Victoria but Ms Duncan has never let distance come in the way of helping out.
"Julie's husband is a truck driver so Julie would send everything with him but now he doesn't come this way so she posts it," Ms Knight said.
"The children we help have been ripped from their homes and families and to them it makes a world of a difference to know that someone out there still cares about them."
The team has been going strong since its inception in 2020 with everyone wanting to bring about positive change.
Group member, Cathy Landon, is an avid knitter, always knitting much more than she has use for, hence why it seemed like a perfect opportunity for Ms Landon to join Ms Duncan in her philanthropic efforts.
"It's been great. When we first started the group we could not even meet for a year but everything was smooth with members wanting to do what they could at their own level," she said.
Ms Landon is a huge advocate for Ms Duncan's work and is always wanting to get more people involved.
"My mum lives in Canberra and I got her too join us too. I visit her every couple of months and pick up everything she has knit," she said.
