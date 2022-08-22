With the A-League season just six weeks away, clubs are starting to finalise finalising their playing rosters.
The last couple of seasons, due to COVID, there has been a lack of "big name" marquees like we have seen before. In 2012, Sydney FC and Newcastle Jets signed World Cup winner Alessandro Del Piero and EPL legend Emile Heskey respectively. The league has also had players like David Villa and Luis Garcia grace the competition, both used to inject some venom into the league.
Jack Rodwell, Charlie Austin and Joe Lolley have all had experience in the English top flight, but if you put these names to a non-football fan, they would be hard pressed working out who they are. Quite simply, they do not provide as much hype as a Del Piero or a Heskey-type signing would.
A-League fans should embrace the unknown however and not see this as a negative. Some of the competition's most notable past stars were not household names when they arrived. Milos Ninkovic, Thomas Broich, Shinji Ono, Marcos Flores and Patrick Zwaanswijk were not known when they began, but were league legends once they had finished their careers in Australia.
Fans should be patient. The names listed above were all not known before they graced our shores, but every football fan in the country knew them by the time they were gone. We could be about to uncover the next superstar this season, we just do not know it yet.
