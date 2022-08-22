Illawarra Mercury
Season over for St George Illawarra Dragons pair after careless high tackle charges

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 22 2022 - 3:01am, first published 1:30am
SEASON OVER: Dragons prop Francis Molo's season is over after he was charged with a grade three careless high tackle . Picture: Anna Warr

The season looks to be over for Francis Molo and Moses Mbye after the St George Illawarra pair were charged by the judiciary following the Dragons victory over the Titans on Sunday.

