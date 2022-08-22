The season looks to be over for Francis Molo and Moses Mbye after the St George Illawarra pair were charged by the judiciary following the Dragons victory over the Titans on Sunday.
Molo was charged with a grade-three careless high tackle on Gold Coast player Patrick Herbert and faces up to five weeks on the sidelines. If Molo takes an early guilty plea he will be suspended for four games.
Advertisement
Mbye was also charged during the Dragons 46-26 win over the Titans at WIN Stadium.
The utility will be rubbed out for two matches if he takes an early plea for his grade-two careless high tackle on Phillip Sami.
The tackle in the first minute of the game saw Sami leave the field because of a HIA and miss the rest of the match.
That tackle also led to an incident where Dragons forward Josh MaGuire was charged with dangerous contact on Fa'asuamaleaui Tino. An early plea carries a $1000 fine.
St George Illawarra finish their season with matches against the Wests Tigers and Brisbane Broncos.
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.