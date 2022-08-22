Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Kanahooka woman fakes medical certificate from 13SICK to get out of bail conditions

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 23 2022 - 3:42am, first published August 22 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Wira, 35, was released from bail on Monday. Picture: Facebook.

A Kanahooka mum has admitted to faking a medical certificate to get out of reporting to police while on bail after she printed the document on the back of her own criminal record.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.