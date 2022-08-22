A Kanahooka mum has admitted to faking a medical certificate to get out of reporting to police while on bail after she printed the document on the back of her own criminal record.
Stephanie Wira, 35, was released from bail on Monday after she pleaded guilty to providing a fake medical certificate and goods in custody suspected of being stolen at Wollongong Local Court.
Wira was out on bail for charges relating to another matter - where she and a male co-accused allegedly stole copper wires and pipes from a mine owned by Wollongong Coal.
She was arrested in May, after police allegedly found her in the back seat of a Holden Commodore driven by man, along with a backpack full of wires.
As per her bail conditions, Wira is required to report to Wollongong police station three times a week.
However, she was arrested on Friday, August 19, after she produced a fake medical certificate to police to explain her failure to report on Wednesday.
The certificate - printed on the back of her criminal history record - prompted police to ask further questions of Wira.
"I was in a hurry and didn't have any blank paper to photocopy it," Wira said.
Police made inquiries to 13SICK, the national bulk billing service that was listed on the document.
Staff there told police Wira had booked an appointment at 8:59pm on Wednesday 17, but cancelled it shortly after.
They also confirmed she hasn't seen any doctor from the company for 28 days, and their records showed Wira had never seen the GP on the certificate she supplied.
Wira was then taken to custody, and her handbag was searched by police which revealed an American Express card under a different name.
Police managed to contact the owner of the card, who said he did not know Wira.
In arguing for Wira's release, defence lawyer Anastacia Socorro said she had been participating in a alcohol and drug program and that her PTSD made her vulnerable to staying behind bars.
Magistrate Claire Girotto released Wira, but warned her of the seriousness faking documents.
"You might think that fabricating a false document is a silly little thing but it really does strike at heart of the administration of justice," Magistrate Girotto said.
"Your record isn't that bad, but the creation of false documents really is quite serious. If you come back again, you'll be bail refused."
Wira was handed a four-month corrections order to be served in the community.
She will face a hearing for charges relating to the alleged copper theft at a future date.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
