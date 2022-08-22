Selfish residents adding to city's pollution. Letters, August 23, 2022

Today when crossing the pedestrian-only paved area of the mall I was alerted by a tooting horn that a fast moving e-bike was coming through. He continued using his horn as he exited onto the roadway and turned right into Keira St not taking any notice of lights or traffic. I was not quick enough to take a photo on my mobile. Where are the mall security people these days? Is this what we have to look forward to if e-scooters are allowed in our pedestrian areas ?