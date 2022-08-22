Selfish residents adding to city's pollution. Letters, August 23, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Selfish residents adding to city's pollution. Letters to the Editor, August 23, 2022

August 22 2022 - 6:00pm
One thing that is definitely on the increase in our Wollongong City area is the number of residents installing wood heaters in their houses. These couldn't care less about their neighbours and are burning anything from coal to old cut-up electricity poles treated with chromium arsenate.

