Selfish residents adding to city's pollution. Letters, August 23, 2022

One thing that is definitely on the increase in our Wollongong City area is the number of residents installing wood heaters in their houses. These couldn't care less about their neighbours and are burning anything from coal to old cut-up electricity poles treated with chromium arsenate.
Wollongong City Council, as usual, just couldn't care less about air pollution or what happens away from Burelli St. The environment is left on its own after 5pm and is at the mercy of selfish polluters. Time to douse the suburban fires.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
Today when crossing the pedestrian-only paved area of the mall I was alerted by a tooting horn that a fast moving e-bike was coming through. He continued using his horn as he exited onto the roadway and turned right into Keira St not taking any notice of lights or traffic. I was not quick enough to take a photo on my mobile. Where are the mall security people these days? Is this what we have to look forward to if e-scooters are allowed in our pedestrian areas ?
Bronwyn Cupitt, Mt Keira
The continuing strong stance by SCLC's Arthur Rorris against a local base for the proposed nuclear-powered submarines is welcome. It is unfortunate that Minister for Defence Richard Marles has already made up his mind. Whether UK or US design, the nuclear-powered subs will not provide defence for our nation's shores.
Like most of the high tech military 'exchanges' promised by the AUKUS pact, they are offensive, provocative weaponry. The AUKUS pact was a destabilising and provocative move on the part of the previous government and warrants shelving. The best way for our new government to demonstrate its commitment to peace and national security is to sign and ratify the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
Julie Marlow, Berkeley
The Reserve Bank's policy, raising interest rates to prevent inflation and a recession, benefits the private banks and their shareholders but there are many losers who are impacted by the decision. By higher prices at the supermarket, by increased mortgage rates and the homeless trying to rent a house. It's a decision that increases a rich/poor divided society.
Labor privatised the government-owned Commonwealth Bank that would have benefitted from the rate increases. This means Labor has lost the alternative they once held. We need another Whitlam to return the Commonwealth Bank to the people and to return Labor back to the base on which it was founded.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
