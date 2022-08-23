Pensioners hit by cost of living increases. Letters, August 24, 2022

We have received notice from our electricity provider that rates will increase from September 1. Usage will increase by 5.3 cents per kwh (24.4%). Service to property will increase by 17.2 cents per day (27%). On the bill we received this week for a three-month period (88 days) the increase in new charges would be $134.34 ($1.53 each day), a $45 monthly increase. It is getting tougher every day with cost of living increases believed to reach 7.5% by the end of year. Add to this, I saw an article indicating that the age pension due end of September will increase by 4.4% only, being $32.75 for a couple each week.
Not sure how the government can honestly say that pensioners can cope with these ever increasing price hikes everywhere. It's time that pensioners pay was adjusted every three months based on cost of living increases. Otherwise they are left behind again after their contributions during their working life of high taxes and Interest rates
Advertisement
Terry Stretton, Dapto
Oh, what a terrible mistake we make, when monopolies we help create. Remember when there were two or three good hardware stores and stationary suppliers around Wollongong, and these outlets and their sales assistants knew their existence depended on their competitiveness in pricing, product knowledge, and service.
Then along came Bunnings and Officeworks with their razzamatazz, cheap prices, and claims of product knowledge, and service.
A decade or two later after the traditional establishments have been abandoned by us and crushed by Bunnings and Officeworks, all the razzmatazz and promise have been slowly disappearing.
Finding help in these establishments is becoming near impossible, even after arranging inhouse PA messages advising sales staff of your need. And, we no longer know we are being offered competitive prices for many goods, because there are no other local comparable prices.
Many countries have been happy to let China evolve into the sole supplier of much of their goods, and Europe has allowed Russia to become a monopoly supplier of their much-needed and scarce natural gas.
Now these nations like us are over a barrel, and subject to the whims of monopolies.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
Scott Morrison's character has been exposed for all to see. Many more will come to agree with the observation of Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, when she said "Morrison is not interested in rules-based order. It's his way or the highway. An autocrat, a bully who has no moral compass." and "Morrison is not fit to be Prime Minister". The Liberal Party should "encourage" Morrison to leave Parliament by expelling him from the party.
Ian Young, Towradgi
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.