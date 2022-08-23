Pensioners hit by cost of living increases. Letters, August 24, 2022

We have received notice from our electricity provider that rates will increase from September 1. Usage will increase by 5.3 cents per kwh (24.4%). Service to property will increase by 17.2 cents per day (27%). On the bill we received this week for a three-month period (88 days) the increase in new charges would be $134.34 ($1.53 each day), a $45 monthly increase. It is getting tougher every day with cost of living increases believed to reach 7.5% by the end of year. Add to this, I saw an article indicating that the age pension due end of September will increase by 4.4% only, being $32.75 for a couple each week.