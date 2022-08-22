Football always provides its surprises and in round 26 of the IPL on the weekend that was certainly the case, with twists and turns aplenty at both ends of the table.
In Pool A [top eight sides], title favourites Wollongong Olympic and United both had shock losses to Cringila and Tarrawanna respectively, whilst Coniston thumped an undermanned Albion Park 4-0. Bulli were also held to a 2-2 draw against Port Kembla.
Tarrawanna, Albion Park, Cringila and Port Kembla are all pushing hard for the final fifth spot.
In Pool B [bottom four teams], Corrimal leapfrogged in-form South Coast United with a 2-0 win at Ian McLennan Park.
There is everything to play for as we come into the final rounds of the season.
