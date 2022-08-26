Absolute beachfront in Stanwell Park

House of the Week
Bed 2 | Bath 1 | Car 1
"This is one of the only genuine beachfront homes on this entire coastline," director and elite sales agent Mattias Samuelsson of Ray White Helensburgh said.
"Asides from being able to open your back gate and step onto the beach, it is completely private with no neighbouring homes, is bathed in full sunlight all day, and boasts a 1,372sqm block which is hard to find these days.
"When you add it all up I genuinely believe that this property offers more than any other in northern Illawarra.
"Properties in amazing locations such as this are very rarely sold and often stay in families for generations."
It's the perfect canvas to build your perfect beach house or renovate the existing quaint cottage. The property is at the end of a quiet street providing a level of quiet and privacy.
"Stanwell Park offers you that beachside lifestyle: the people are friendly, the streets are safe and life moves a little bit slower," he said.
"The pristine beach is patrolled year round, has great surf breaks as well as good fishing spots.
"There is also a local kindergarten and school for the children, then several great coffee shops to visit after you drop them off.
"If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle while still being less than an hour from Sydney, this is the perfect place."
