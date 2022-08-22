The mystery of Messenger Street at Barrack Heights

A number of residents in Barrack Heights could get a new address - without having to move.
It's because of a confusing situation where Messenger Road suddenly turns into Messenger Street at the intersection with The Kingsway.
The sign on one side of the intersection reads differently to the one on the other side.
There are 10 homes in Messenger Street and Shellharbour Council has recently discovered that some authorities don't accept that address exists.
So at Tuesday night's council meeting, councillors will consider changing the name to Messenger Road.
"This will make identification and location of roads and addresses easier for the public and emergency services," council business papers stated.
The papers stated Messenger Road was created in 1969 and Messenger Street four years later, when the area was subdivided and developed by the NSW Housing Commission.
The NSW Geographical Names Board does not hold any information to explain the discrepancy in the names.
If the name change is approved council will help Messenger Street residents with their change of address.
"This will be advising other authorities on their behalf, submitting the new address through NSW and Australian address databases and providing an official letter stating the new address," the papers stated.
Council will also hold the old and new address against each property for one year.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
