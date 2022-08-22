The boss of the NSW teachers' union says there is an "unacceptable" shortage of teachers in Illawarra schools, which is leading to classes being split, merged or left sitting in playgrounds or libraries for supervision instead of lessons.
Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos met with representatives from some of the Illawarra's 67 schools in Figtree on Monday afternoon, as part of a statewide tour to speak to members about the growing teachers shortage crisis.
He said the timing of his visit, on the same day as the Independent Education Union brought its campaign truck to Wollongong, was coincidental but showed the shortage was not limited to public schools.
"This is disrupting the education of thousands upon thousands of students [across NSW], and it is a crisis that is going to get worse if the government doesn't act decisively to attract and retain teachers," Mr Gavriolatos said.
He said the Illawarra, traditionally a sought after teaching area that was easy to staff, was not immune to the shortage with the latest available NSW Education Department figures showing 40 vacancies at 31 schools.
There were 1657 teachers vacancies across the state as of June, he said.
State and federal governments recognise the chronic shortage of teachers, and recently signed off a national action plan to get more people to sign up for the profession and retain current teachers.
Earlier this month federal modelling found demand for secondary school teachers was projected to outstrip graduate teachers by about 4,100 teachers between now and 2025, promoting federal Education Minister Jason Clare to hold a crisis meeting with states and territories.
Also this month, NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell flagged "higher paid roles for outstanding teachers" were being considered to boost career opportunities for classroom teachers, who could earn up to $130,000 under the planned reforms.
She also recently announced a trial of more than 200 new administration roles from Term 4 2022 to reduce teacher workload and undertake non-teaching tasks such as data entry, paperwork, and coordinating events and excursions.
Mr Gavriolatos said the government could make an immediate difference by agreeing to increase the salaries of all teachers, and reducing administrative pressures that led to teachers regularly working 60 hour weeks.
Teachers Federation are calling for a pay rise of 5 per cent a year, as well as two more hours of planning time a week, with members walking off the job three times since December. The government has offered a public sector pay rise of 3 per cent, which unions say is a wage cut given inflation.
"We need to address the crippling workload and we need a competitive salary to attract and retain teachers," Mr Gavriolatos said.
"If we increase the pay and reduce the workload, at least we can keep the teachers we have got. We're seeing a dramatic increase in the exodus of experienced teachers."
He said the NSWTF would be "elevating the pressure on this government to act and act decisively" but did not rule out further teachers strikes.
"Our immediate efforts are to intensify the political pressure on the government to get the government to act, but having said that should the government fail to act, we'll be left ith no alternative," he said.
In a statement, the NSW Department of Education said it had addressed workload issues.
"Teachers have told us that one of the biggest ways we can address workload issues is by cutting red tape, reducing their admin burden, and providing them with high-quality curriculum resources - which is exactly what we've done," a spokesperson said.
"[The department is] focussed on modernising the profession to not only encourage more people into teaching, but to also improve the workload and develop new career pathways so our best teachers stay in the profession.
"In the 2021/22 NSW Budget, $124.8 million was committed over four years to 2025 to realise the initiatives included in the Teacher Supply Strategy."
The spokesperson did not address the issue of pay rises, but the strategy says the government will be "funding research to understand how we can make teaching more attractive and underpin campaigns to promote the teaching profession and attract the teachers we need to high-demand areas.
"As research has shown, the value society places on teaching is linked to the attractiveness of teaching as a career; teachers' sense of worth and purpose in the profession; and their ability to impact student academic achievement," the strategy says.
