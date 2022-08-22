Smith's Hill High School has made history by becoming the first school to take out all four disciplines at a problem solving competition across the NSW south coast school district.
The four challenge areas of Tournament of minds (TOM) are language literature, social sciences, STEM and the arts.
Smith's Hill language teacher and TOM facilitator, Amy Kang, said students had worked hard for the winning results.
"The kids have been really focused this year," Ms Kang said.
"For the past five weeks they've worked through recess and lunch, then met up after school."
On top of their classes and homework, they've invested an extra 20 hours a week on their projects, she said.
"Students in the language literature team picked Captain Cook, the Lorax character, Onceler and the Minatour, to build a narrative around three antagonists who work together to find common ground.
"The social sciences team, created a tough and mature performance about Comfort women in WWII.
"We have a lot of students from Chinese and east Asian backgrounds. The atrocities against comfort women in the war have never been officially recognised by the Japanese Government."
South Coast competition organiser David Wassink said Tournament of Minds is a test of creative, critical and collaborative thinking.
"Smith's Hill has made history this year, by becoming the first school to take out all four disciplines at one event.
"It's the 10th consecutive year the school has won the language literature section," he said.
"More than 400 students from Wollongong to Narooma took part in the event."
The NSW south coast region final was held at UOW on the weekend with 63 teams taking part.
It's the first face-to-face tournament since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The four teams, consisting of 28 students, from Smith's Hill, will travel to Sydney for the NSW finals on September 11.
Smith's Hill High School principal David Dietz said it's going to be a tougher challenge because the teams will only have three hours to prepare and present their finished product.
"We're ecstatic for the students and looking forward to supporting them in the next level of competition," Mr Dietz said.
"Seeing the kids doing something they really love is important to me.
"It's more important than winning - just to seem them happy and connecting with students across the year groups is great to see."
