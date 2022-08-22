Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Laurie Daley pleads for more support for under-pressure coaches

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
August 22 2022 - 6:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN WOLLONGONG: Rugby league great Laurie Daley reckons more needs to be done to support under-pressure coaches.

Rugby league great Laurie Daley knows all too well the pressures associated with coaching and playing in the National Rugby League (NRL).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.