Rugby league great Laurie Daley knows all too well the pressures associated with coaching and playing in the National Rugby League (NRL).
But on the back of the recent Paul Green tragedy, Daley said it was vital the NRL looked at providing more support for under-pressure coaches.
Advertisement
"We put all this support around players, which is good but I think more can be done to help coaches," he said. "We probably should look at putting support around coaches because like everyone they would have their own issues away from the footy club, but they're expected to be the leader but sometimes they haven't got the support network that they need.
"I think it is critical and important that we look at having someone there or people there to support the coaches as well."
I think it is critical and important that we look at having someone there or people there to support the coaches as well.- Laurie Daley
As a player Daley won three NRL premierships with his beloved Canberra Raiders. His illustrious playing career also included winning a host of individual awards as well as representing NSW in 23 State of Origin matches and playing 21 Test matches for Australia.
The 52-year-old NRL Hall of Fame and NSWRL Hall of Fame recipient also enjoyed a stellar career as a coach, including coaching NSW for five series' from 2013 to 2017.
Daley was a guest speaker at a Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club function last Friday, where he spoke to the Mercury about a range of issues from the Dragons' poor season to the increased pressure on coaches.
"I think the pressure to perform is greater than it has ever been," he said.
"It is all about the results. Look we can be critical of the results but sometimes there is also personal attacks which I think takes it way too far.
"It is an industry where you are always in the spotlight, always in the paper, always on the news. I know coaches get into it and they are aware of it but there seems to be a lot more spotlight on it now."
Daley, who also spent some time helping former Dragons' coach Nathan Brown during the 2003-04 seasons, urged Red V supporters to be patient with the club's talented kids coming through the system.
"I think with such a wonderful bloke like Craig Young in charge, the club I think are heading in the right direction," he said.
"They just have to persevere, hold their nerve and just keep nurturing these kids and eventually they will get rewarded for it.
"Sometimes people from the outside, and I have been critical of the Dragons too, sometimes us from the outside want instant success but they don't see the big picture of what they are building from inside."
Daley added he sympathised with fans critical of the Dragons reluctance to play their youngsters more.
Advertisement
"It is a funny one because I know exactly what is happening and I have been one of those guys who have been calling for those kids to get more of an opportunity but the coach works with them all the time, he sees a lot of things that probably we don't see," he said.
"But I think when things aren't working people go 'well if it is not working with the older experienced guys you are better off to give these young guys the opportunity now to learn what it takes to become a professional footy player.
"Show them their deficiencies and continue to work on them for the remainder of the year but then have that knowledge in the pre-season of what they need to work on, come back bigger and better to start the following season.
"I think that's where the frustration lies, that the season is sort of over and you need to get a bit of footy under their belt."
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.