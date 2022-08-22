A Cringila psychic stands accused of neglecting 60 cats, six of which had to be euthanised due to their physical condition, after the RSPCA found the animals at a property last year.
Madeline Rose, 56, was set to face a hearing over the string of animal cruelty charges at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, however the matter was adjourned to December after she did not appear.
Rose has pleaded not guilty to two counts of act of cruelty to animals, six counts of act of aggravated cruelty to animals, and four counts of failure to provide veterinary treatment to animals.
The RSPCA will allege Rose kept 60 cats in "dirty and unhygienic conditions" at a Cringila address and that they were unjustifiably inflicted with pain, suffering and distress between February 18 and March 5, 2021.
Rose allegedly failed to provide vet treatment for a black and white kitten with severe cat flu, a ginger cat with neurological issues and dermatitis, and a white cat with a serious gum infection - all of which had to be euthanised due to their physical condition.
Court documents reveal three other cats were euthanised after Rose allegedly failed to provide vet treatment for them. One was a white cat with severe oral infection, and another a black and white cat with severe stomatitis.
When the matter was briefly mentioned in court on Monday, prosecutor Patrick Schmidt, who represents the RSPCA, said the hearing is expected to go for three hours.
Mr Schmidt told the court the prosecution case will contain footage and photographs of the cats.
Magistrate Robert Walker adjourned the hearing to December 23.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
