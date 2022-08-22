A short film made in Coledale has picked up its first industry award with its maker taking out the prize for best director at the Far South Coast Film Festival.
Holly Trenaman said she was honoured of her award and said it was very "encouraging" after only having graduated from the Australian Film Television and Radio School at the end of 2020.
"The film is very Coledale and regional in nature, I'm glad a regional festival has responded well to it," she said.
"I watched all the films online as I wasn't able to attend and they were all great.
"As a creator, awards help to motivate you and ensure you that you're on the right track, so I'm just going to keep creating."
The film is about the heartache of young love and how it feels to be a teenager in a small town, and has been entered in a number of festivals after premiering at the Flickerfest International Film Festival.
The 2022 Far South Coast event ran at venues in Merimbula at the weekend with a red carpet and awards ceremony - though the films still screening online for all of Australia to see.
Also online are recordings of the Panel Discussions and Q&As, filmmaker interviews, Awards Ceremony and other entertaining extras at https://online.farsouthfilmfestival.com
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
