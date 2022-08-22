Lake Illawarra Police are searching for wanted man Keegan Pinch

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant in the state's south.
Keegan Pinch, aged 31, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant in relation to alleged property and malicious damage offences.
Advertisement
Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and is unshaven.
He is known to frequent the Lake Illawarra area.
Anyone who has seen or heard from Keegan or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.