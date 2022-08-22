Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Lake Illawarra Police are searching for wanted man Keegan Pinch

By Newsroom
Updated August 22 2022 - 6:41am, first published 5:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Illawarra Police are searching for wanted man Keegan Pinch

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant in the state's south.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.