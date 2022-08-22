The decision to approve a McDonald's outlet in Albion Park has divided the community.
On August 16, Shellharbour City Council approved a development application for a McDonald's restaurant on the corner of Terry Street and Tongarra Road.
The site covers a vacant lot and a house and garage.
Onc complete, the McDonald's would include a McCafe, 62 indoor seats, a PlayPlace and a dual lane drive-thru.
There would be parking for 30 cars and entry and exit from Terry Street.
Hairdresser and Calderwood resident Emily Iredale summed up the feelings of the community.
"I think it's great for jobs, but with traffic it's going to be an absolute nightmare."
The rapidly growing suburb is already beset by traffic woes, and although Council is planning to extend Tripoli Way, construction isn't scheduled to start until 2025.
The changing nature of the former farming town is one of the reasons why resident Charlie French is moving out, and he said the addition of a McDonald's was another reason to look elsewhere.
"I don't have the highest opinion of fast food chain restaurants like McDonald's, I don't think they're the healthiest place."
Support for the outlet was similarly mixed online, with comments ranging from support for the employment opportunities, particularly for young people, to opposition decrying the additional traffic on already choked roads.
Located only two and a half kilometres from the existing Albion Park Rail McDonald's some questioned the need for another fast food outlet, but Haywards Bay resident Debbie Spontak said she looked forward to the restaurant opening.
"I like McDonald's coffee better than Hungry Jacks, and I never go to KFC."
