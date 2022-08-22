An Illawarra father has been left stunned after his 10-year-old daughter went on a secret spending splurge at a Shellharbour games arcade.
The man, who wished to remain anonymous to protect his daughter's privacy, said his daughter took a total of $1235 without his or his wife's permission and spent it all at Shellharbour TimeZone by herself.
Advertisement
She spent the money on games across 10 days during the July school holidays across 21 transactions.
The father admits his daughter took the money from his business till in secret, but said Timezone should have had a duty of care to not keep letting her buy more and more gaming credits over the course of her spending spree.
"We didn't know she took it ... she just told us she was with friends. But she spent all of the money by herself," he said.
"We certainly let her know it's no good to take money."
The girl's gaming session was brought to the attention of her father after she came home with new toys.
He asked her where they came from, and found they were prizes from winning games at Timezone.
"We found that she had a card ... the staff printed out the transaction list and we found out she spent over $1000," he said.
"Each game is only around $2.50 each, it's really unbelievable. That's hundreds and hundreds of games.
It really shocked us.- Illawarra father
The man has issued a warning to other parents and believes Timezone should have had a duty of care to supervise kids.
"I think they did not take responsibility ... especially because she went there by herself," he said.
"From my point of view, if she took the money and went shopping or bought food, I wouldn't argue ... but she used all of it up at Timezone.
"They didn't think anything was wrong."
The man said he had been refunded $200 as there was money left on one of the gaming cards, however he would like the total amount spent to be refunded.
"I told my daughter what she did was wrong, but I hoped Timezone would take responsibility," he said.
Advertisement
"I hope they can give not only the $200 back ... and to stop this from happening again to other children."
Timezone was contacted for comment however did not respond before deadline.
Timezone's terms and conditions state that parents are responsible for persons under their supervision.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.