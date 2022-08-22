Eight easy Book Week costumes you can actually assemble the night before

There is a big pile of tulle skirts and novelty headbands sitting in my hallway, on top of a pile of books.
This is all sitting next to the pile of clean everyday clothing that hasn't quite made it into bedrooms yet. (I say "yet" but in truth this rarely happens, we just live off the laundry pile)
Ah Book Week. Do I love it? Do I hate it? I'm really not sure.
I'm a writer, and I want my children to love books and reading as much as me. And I'm delighted when they're delighted, and they love dressing up. But every bloody year, the email from our daycare centre that Book Week is approaching catches me off guard.
This year, it came amid the frantic preparations to throw my four-year-old her first-ever birthday party, which meant I forgot about it and ended up spending a fair portion of Sunday evening throwing around the aforementioned tulle skirts and headbands trying to see if we had anything that resembled a costume. (Six costumes, actually, because I have two kids that each attend three days of daycare).
I'd Googled Book Week costumes, and threw some ideas around with my mothers' group chat. But there doesn't seem to be any lists out there that cater to what I need, which is "Book Week costumes you can make the night before from clothes you already have".
So here is my list. These are all related to actual books too, because I am a book tragic and it gives me the s--ts when people wear movie-related costumes on Book Week. (Although this is a terribly inconsistent rule, and I do think a Bluey costume is allowable given the amount of Bluey books we own so, whatever, go as Elsa if you must).
Put on pink clothes, add unicorn horn. We have a surplus of unicorn related paraphernalia at my house, so this is what I put my four-year-old AND my 18-month-old into this morning (although by the time we got to daycare the little one had lost her horn somewhere so was actually just wearing pink. Whatever. I took a photo before we left. Nevermind that she was lying face down on the floor). There were three kids dressed as Thelma at our centre when we arrived this morning, so I think other parents are onto this one.
Black pants, red top, add black spots. The first time I did this, I found some sticky velcro dots in our third drawer down which made my daughter prone to getting awkwardly stuck together, but it was fine. She looked vaguely like a lady bird. I also had some black pipe cleaners in our craft tub that I made little lady bird antennae out of. This year my one-year-old will be wearing a ladybird costume and I have happened upon a hand-me-down top that has ladybirds on it, so I don't even need the dots. Win!
Any princess dress and add a white coat or toy stethoscope. It's Doctor Princess Pearl. Again, both my kids will be wearing this one this year - mostly because I do not have time to deal with the fallout if one of them perceives the other has a better costume.
Wear brown. Maybe take a stick. Although not sure if allowed at daycare.
Wear shoes, socks from the local shops, skirt that won't show the dirt, sweater for when the weather gets wetter, coat you can wear on a boat, mittens softer than kittens etc. Or.... just be like Jesse at the end and wear a red top and jeans. Done.
White zippy, cardboard crown. Look, it's Max! Best for small kids, I think. Haven't actually done this one and requires some craft which I don't love. Will report back.
Blue coat, red hat, old suitcase. Saw someone on Twitter making their kids a lost bear sign too, which you could do for extra points.
Wear pyjamas. Take a bedtime related book. Endless options really.
This one is from our amazing daycare centre director and was helpfully contained in the email we got two weeks ago, that I clearly did not read properly, to make it easy on people like me. This year's theme (personally I think the theme every year should just be "books") is Dreaming With Eyes Open, so PJs is perfect and means you don't even have to get your kids changed when they wake up.
Which means you can leave the laundry pile in the hallway for even longer.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
