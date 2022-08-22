Success for talented Wollongong athletes at Primary Zone carnivals

The past two weeks have been incredibly busy for the club's primary school aged members.
In the Central Wollongong Zone carnival thrower Imogene Anderson finished with two gold, in the 12 years girls' category, in the discus with 21.65m and then the shot put with 8.65m.
In the same age category, Ruby Kerr won the sprint double with a 14.22s run in the 100m, 30.15s in the 200m, as well as second in long jump (3.76m) and fifth in shot put (6.05m).
In the Girls 11 category, Savannah Wiki put on an impressive performance, finding gold in shot put (9.99m), discus (25.19m, 750 gram), long jump (3.67m) and high jump (1.23m).
She followed up that effort with a fourth in the 100m (15.50) and third in (200m).
The mid-South Coast Carnival on August 5 did not fare well weather wise with the Mynibar track still very boggy from heavy rain and a howling wind making the day quite miserable.
Despite the appalling conditions, 12-year-old Chelsea Nicol left the day laden with medals, firstly by grabbing gold in the 1500m (5.54.89s), 800m (2:51.44) and the long jump (3.86m) and later a second in the 200m (33.59s). third in shot put (6.52m), and third in discus (15.94m), one centimetre short of second.
In the North Wollongong Zone, 12-year-old Ivy Foster had a blinder, winning the 100m in 14.28s, 200m (28.73s) and the senior girls relay, while she also finished second in the 800m in three minutes flat.
Over at the New Anglican Schools Sports Association, 12-year-old Cheyannah Hall broke the high jump record setting the new height at 1.43m.
In the CSSA state Carnival at SOPAC, Tristan Swinbourne performed outstandingly well with a gold in discus (21.86m) and a bronze each in the javelin (20.86m) and shot put (8.46m).
Tristan's efforts earned him 22 points overall which placed him fifth on the age points ladder.
Little Athletics NSW launched its inaugural Primary All Schools state carnival, based loosely on the format of the ANSW All Schools Carnival. The carnival was held at the Campbelltown track on August 13-14.
Our junior representatives laid down an impressive display of results across all events.
Imogene Anderson: third in 13 girls shot put (7.51m), third in 1200m walk (8:20.90), first in high jump (1.39m).
Harry Keats: first in 13 boys 100m (13.21), first in 400m (58.26), 200m (27.03), 800m (2:13.86).
Ella Power: 13 girls 100m (14.19), long jump (3.49m), 200m fourth (28.57).
Ruby Kerr: third in 13 Girls 100m (13.53s), third in 200m (28.22).
Chelsea Nicol: first in 400m (1:06.64), seventh in long jump (3.86m), third in 800m (2:36.69), 10th in 200m (31.74).
Cheyannah Hall: fourth in 13 girls 1200m walk (9:24.59), first in high jump (1.39m).
The Lifesaving World Championships 2022 will take place in Riccione, Italy in from September 21 to October 2, with Sam Zuztovich was announced as part of a 12 person Australian squad.
With the Parkrun winter series cross countries coming to an end our small but dedicated team showing some amazing results.
The best senior performer is Ros Perry with a 70.58%, and in the juniors Carlo Tallarida leads with a 75.05% closely followed by Axel Comer on 73.88%.
The best attendees at these events are Tom Schambron who has competed on 13 Saturdays closely, followed by the legendary Des Comer with 12.
Athletics Wollongong registration for the 2022-2023 season will open 9am Monday September 26.
For registration details go to https://www.athleticswollongong.org.au/registration/
Anyone from 10 to 80+ who likes to run, jump or throw is welcome.
This year young athletes from 10 years and up can register first with their local Little Athletics club and as a dual member can register for free with Athletics Wollongong. This type of membership benefits the young athlete by providing two different competition streams from which they can choose to compete in.
