Success for talented Wollongong athletes at Primary Zone carnivals

Despite the appalling conditions, 12-year-old Chelsea Nicol left the day laden with medals, firstly by grabbing gold in the 1500m (5.54.89s), 800m (2:51.44) and the long jump (3.86m) and later a second in the 200m (33.59s). third in shot put (6.52m), and third in discus (15.94m), one centimetre short of second.