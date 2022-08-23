St George Illawarra's NRLW coach Jamie Soward is refusing to entertain the prospect that he is next in line for the club's NRL assistant role behind Anthony Griffin next season, declaring he is fully focused on dominating the women's competition this year.
The Dragons' NRL side are on the lookout for a new assistant coach next season, with Peter Gentle and Mathew Head being told last month by the board that their services would not be required in 2023.
Soward is considered a potential candidate for the role, with the 2010 premiership-winning playmaker and all-time Dragons leading points-scorer already committed to the NRL side as an attacking consultant, a role he has been in since 2020.
Soward said he is not thinking about next season and is firmly committed to building something great with the club's NRLW side.
"I love being with the girls and I committed to the playing group when I got this job," he said.
"I feel like any male that's going into the women's space right now needs to be committed. I do help out with the men now and who's not to say one day potentially [I could be in that role], but for the foreseeable future I'm tied to this squad and I want to make them successful."
Soward praised an electric performance from speedy winger Teagan Berry on the weekend in Wollongong, which saw the youngster bag two tries. The 20-year-old showed off her rapid pace against the Titans.
With the Dragons pinned on their own defensive line, Berry caught an intercept pass and ran 90 metres to score her second try of the day. It was a moment that did not surprise her coach in the slightest.
"Her nickname is flash amongst the playing group," he laughed. We've worked out ways to get her the ball at the right time now rather than us just passing her the ball and hoping she does something with it. She's just such an elite player."
The Dragons squad could be boosted this weekend for their game at Parramatta, with front rower Elsie Albert named in the squad after she missed the game against the Titans on Sunday with a syndesmosis injury.
Soward said she is not certain to play yet but she would be a huge boost for the side if she is fit enough.
"She's in the squad but we'll see how she pulls up. She was pretty close last week but we decided to err on the side of caution. We'll give her up until the game to make sure she's right against the Eels on Sunday."
