New in-home care program to help take strain off Illawarra hospitals

Illawarra patients with complex medical conditions will have access to a new service designed to help them get better care and take some of the pressure off the overburdened hospital system.
The region's primary health network, working with home care provider Silverchain, will employ five care coordinators to work with people across the Illawarra and southern NSW who have chronic illnesses .
Advertisement
CEO of the public health network COORDINARE Dianne Kitcher said the service, which can be accessed through a GP referral, would improve outcomes for individual patients and benefit the wider system by keeping people out of hospital.
The new coordinators will provide face-to-face or virtual sessions, and assist people to make appointments, arrange transport, and liaise with their network of care providers.
According to Census data, Wollongong and Shellharbour residents are more likely than people across NSW and Australia to have multiple long term health conditions.
For the first time in 2021, people were asked questions about their health, with data showing more than 10,000 people in Wollongong and Shellharbour had three or more long-term health problems; there were 3.6 per cent of people in Wollongong and 3.9 per cent in Shellharbour compared to a three per cent rate in NSW..
"One of the major challenges in our health system is that it has been set up to deal with people with single conditions, that aren't chronic and long term," Ms Kitcher said.
"But now there are more complex and chronic conditions and they actually need care from a range of different providers.
"You can't just visit one doctor or one physio, you need to have a suite of different professionals that you might be seeing over a period of time.
"People might have arthritis, high blood pressure, an be overweight and all those things impact on one another. So this is about trying to help patients navigate the complexity of the system."
She said COORDINARE funded a care coordination program for Aboriginal residents which helped about 1000 people, and hoped that the new service would help a similar number of chronically ill patients.
With the Illawarra's hospitals often completely full, which leaves some patients waiting three or four days for a bed in a ward, she said it was vital to prevent unnecessary hospitalisation.
"If people are better managed and their chronic conditions are better managed, hopefully they need to go to hospital less often," she said.
"And rather than needing to go to hospital in an emergency situation, it will be for planned things, so it will be much better planned and coordinated rather than something happening in the middle of the night and people having to race to the ED in the middle of the night."
She also said it would help to prevent hospital readmission, which has become a major problem in the region.
"If people can be connected to a service like this as they are being discharged, then hopefully it helps manage their care more proactively when they come out of hospital, so they won't need to repeat their visit to the hospital," she said.
While the pressure on hospitals and the primary health system has been exacerbated by the pandemic, Ms Kitcher said the new coordination service would help address a long term issue with the health system.
Advertisement
"We've been talking for a long time about how the health system is structured around episodic care, as opposed to the need to manage a complex co-morbid patient," she said.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.