Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wanted man arrested and charged with arson

Updated August 23 2022 - 2:06am, first published 1:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The wanted man was refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.

A Wollongong man wanted by police will face court on Tuesday over multiple charges including arson.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.