A Wollongong man wanted by police will face court on Tuesday over multiple charges including arson.
Officers on Friday issued an arrest warrant for the 31-year-old man in relation to alleged property and malicious damage offences.
Following a public appeal, police found and arrested him at a property on Burelli Street in Wollongong about 8am on Tuesday.
He was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with break and enter intend to commit serious indictable offence, enter dwelling with intent and two counts of damage property by fire.
The Wollongong man was refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
