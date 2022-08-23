Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Cold snap sweeping the Illawarra, could bring snowfall close to the region

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 23 2022 - 4:38am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cold snap hits Illawarra. Video: Desiree Savage

Temperatures are set to plummet on Tuesday night as a cold front sweeps north across NSW with snowfall expected on many of the state's ranges.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.