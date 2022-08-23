Temperatures are set to plummet on Tuesday night as a cold front sweeps north across NSW with snowfall expected on many of the state's ranges.
As of Tuesday lunchtime, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a "sheep graziers warning" for cold temperatures, rain and showers and southwesterly winds to heavily affect the Illawarra, South Coast and other areas for the rest of the day.
A hazardous surf warning and a marine wind warning for strong gales are also current for the Sydney and Illawarra coasts running through to midnight Wednesday.
Olenka Duma from the Bureau said in parts of the Southern Highlands above 900 metres, residents might be able to see snow falling overnight or early on Wednesday, while people in the Central Tablelands would be in for a real treat.
"We could see snow anywhere around the ACT ranges through the Central Tablelands and ...tomorrow morning even a dusting of snow up at Barrington Tops," the meteorologist said.
"Anything above 900 metres through the Southern Highlands there is also potential ... but at this stage it could just be a dusting, or you may notice snow falling from the sky and it won't actually settle."
The next couple of nights might be time to pull out the bed socks as behind the strong front was a cold air mass forcing temperatures to plummet, Ms Duma said.
"The temperatures behind the front are expected to be 3 to 8 degrees below average," she said.
"By tomorrow [Wednesday] across the states we will see cooler temperatures."
Albion Park is set to drop to 5 degrees in the early hours of Wednesday, with the Bureau predicting it would "feel like" freezing point, while Mount Ousley would "feel like" -1 degrees.
Ms Duma said the cold snap would only last a few days with warmer weather returning over the weekend.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
