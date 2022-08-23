A Port Kembla man who stole a woman's bank card and used it to buy over $400 of alcohol and vaping equipment will spend at least six months behind bars for his crimes.
Todd Graham was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to larceny and three charges of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
Agreed facts tendered to the court said the victim left her bag in the unlocked staff room of a Crown Street, Wollongong premises while she taught a Pilates class on Thursday, June 9.
At 1.35pm Graham walked into the premises, sat down a few seconds then got up, looked straight at the CCTV camera and entered the staff room.
He came out 20 seconds later with a phone, then left the premises.
In the space of half an hour that afternoon, he used the victim's bank card, which was contained in her phone case, to buy alcohol and vaping goods from three shops in Warrawong.
These included a bottle of bourbon and two four-packs of premixed drinks, worth $98; vaping equipment from one store worth almost $168, purchased in two transactions; and more vaping equipment worth $140 from another store, again bought in two transactions.
When the victim realised her phone was missing, she reviewed CCTV and logged on to online banking to discover her card had been used without her permission, before reporting the matter to police.
An independent witness who had known Graham for 25 years identified him to police.
The victim's phone contained sentimental photos; however, it was unclear if the phone had been recovered and returned to her.
Lawyer Jonathan Kearney said Graham, aged 40, had been doing much better in life over the past couple of years but a stressful event had led him to drink, which triggered this offending.
Mr Kearney said Graham had tried to enter rehabilitation a number of times after becoming addicted to heroin as a young man, and had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said Graham's offending was not the worst of its type, but his criminal record did not help him.
She said there was no option but to sentence him to a term of imprisonment, noting he was on an intensive corrections order at the time of his crimes.
Magistrate Girotto sentenced Graham to 12 months' imprisonment, with a minimum of six months.
He will become eligible for release in February.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
