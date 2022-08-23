Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Why South32's Dendrobium mine decision highlights Illawarra's skills crisis

August 23 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protect our Water Catchment spokesperson Deidre Stuart who campaigned against the Dendrobium mine. Picture: Anna Warr

South32's announcement it was withdrawing its expansion plans for the Dendrobium coal mine shouldn't be a surprise.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.