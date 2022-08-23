South32's announcement it was withdrawing its expansion plans for the Dendrobium coal mine shouldn't be a surprise.
The future of the Dendrobium mine has felt like a David and Goliath battle. Environmentalists play the part of David, and while our rose-tinted glasses would like to think David won, in this case, Goliath is very much in the driver's seat.
Despite the mining firm investing (presumably) many millions in fighting to extend the operation until 2048, its U-turn is a business decision based on a global market that does not support coal mining.
With a Labor government now in power and the Illawarra chosen as one of six locations to explore offshore wind energy generation, Australia is preparing for a future without coal.
South32 has seen the writing on the wall and is going where the money is, and it's choosing to invest in 'future facing' commodities outside of the Illawarra.
While the decision is a win for the environment, it does mean hundreds of Illawarra workers have effectively been given an end date for their employment at Dendrobium. A coal worker at the mine has six years to figure out what is next. That's 650 people who now have an uncertain future.
Undoubtedly some will choose to leave the region and seek out work in Western Australia or Northern NSW. We'll lose hard-working people and their hard-earned cash from our local economy. That's a result no one wanted. Others will stay but need support to find new jobs that pay as well as a salary working in the mines. This means retraining.
Albanese's skills and jobs summit next month has been dubbed the hottest ticket in town. A complete guest list hasn't yet been unveiled, but Andrew Forrest and Atlassian's Scott Farquhar are said to be on the list. What we really need is someone who can speak up for the thousands of workers across Australia facing an uncertain future.
As South32's decision shows, Australia's skills crisis is not just about migration and immigration. It's also about ensuring we're providing opportunity and training during a time of intense industrial change. Getting this right is integral for the future of the Illawarra.
Gayle Tomlinson
