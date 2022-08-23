Police are appealing for the public's help to find a 13-year-old girl missing from Calderwood.
Kaitlyn Wearing was last seen at her home about 7pm on Sunday and has not contacted family since 4pm on Monday.
When she failed to return home, police were notified and started looking into her whereabouts.
Family and police hold concerns for Kaitlyn's welfare due to her age.
It is believed she may be in the Sydney area, but she is also known to frequent the Calderwood, Albion Park and Wollongong areas.
Kaitlyn is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150-160cm tall, of medium build, with long brown hair and hazel eyes.
She may have been wearing a black Parka jacket, blue denim jean shorts and black sneakers.
Anyone with information into Kaitlyn's whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 02 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
