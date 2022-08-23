Missing Calderwood teen found safe and well

A 13-year-old girl reported missing from Calderwood has been found, safe and well.
The girl was last seen at her home about 7pm on Sunday and when police reported she was missing on Tuesday afternoon, her family had not heard from her since the previous day.
Advertisement
When she failed to return home, officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District were notified and began looking for her.
Following inquiries, the girl returned to her home in Calderwood safe and well about 10.30pm on Tuesday.
Police thanked the public and media for their assistance.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.