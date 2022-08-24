Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Devastating Warilla house fire leaves everything unsalvageable

Zaina Sayeda
By Zaina Sayeda
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:03am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Brownlie has lost everything in a devastating fire that engulfed her Warilla home last Friday. Picture: Robert Peet

Four days after fire ripped through her Warilla home, Bree Brownlie has $320 emergency money from Centrelink and precious little else.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina Sayeda

Zaina Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.