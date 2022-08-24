Four days after fire ripped through her Warilla home, Bree Brownlie has $320 emergency money from Centrelink and precious little else.
The 27-year-old single mother and her former partner, who share the uninsured rental property, were both out when fire took hold on Friday.
Advertisement
She returned to a devastating scene.
Fire crews took 30 minutes to control the blaze which destroyed everything in its path - but not Ms Brownlie's two dogs that managed to escape via the back door.
A friend at Albion Park has accommodated Ms Brownlie in the short term, but with the Illawarra's housing crisis biting hard, options are limited.
"They offered to send me to refuge but I can't do that - it's just too much for me," she said after advice from police and housing authorities.
The King St property is public housing stock and the department has told Ms Brownlie another property would take "some time" to arrange.
Ms Brownlie has spoken to Member for Shellharbour Anna Watson's staff about the situation she finds herself in and remains hopeful the MP can expedite a solution.
In the meantime, she must rely on the generosity of others and a mere $320 payment.
"I have received $320 from Centrelink as an emergency relief payment," Ms Brownlie said. "That's literally nothing."
Ms Brownlie estimates her losses to be roughly valued at $30,000 and suspects her ex-partner's may be even more.
"We've lost a motorbike, an electric scooter, washing machine, fridge and everything you can think of really."
Just two rooms in the property were untouched by the fire but significant smoke damage has left the contents unsalvageable.
Advertisement
"I fortunately had a few clothes somewhere else but my ex-partner doesn't have a single piece of clothing left," she said.
Ms Brownlie understands she'll pretty much be starting from scratch but is optimistic the community will rally behind her.
Already her dogs are being cared for by a King St neighbour but Ms Brownlie is concerned for their future, particularly if she can't move into another property soon.
A GoFundMe page has been set up. To find it search for Ms Brownlie's name.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.